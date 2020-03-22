WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference regarding COVID-19 in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference Sunday to update the state on the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The conference is being held after Iowa health officials reported on Sunday 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 90.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

