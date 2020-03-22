Wells employee at Le Mars facility tests positive for COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa – An employee at Wells' Le Mars Corporate Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a press release from Wells Enterprises, the company says it was notified of the positive COVID-19 case on March 21.

Company officials say the employee is currently in self-quarantine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials add other employees who have had contact with the individual have been notified and asked to self-quarantine as well.

The company says those quarantined during this time will not be allowed to return to work until the recommended quarantine period has passed and they are symptom-free.

The CDC and World Health Organization have stated there is no evidence to suggest that food produced in the U.S. can transmit COVID-19.

Wells says the Good Manufacturing Practices they have in place at their facilities ensure food safety and prevent any cross-contamination. The company says they are embracing social distancing and deploying a work-from-home policy for individuals whose jobs allow it.

The Iowa Department of Health says 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness.

Health officials say most mildly ill Iowans may not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19, officials say.

Officials urge sick Iowans to stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers).

Other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Officials say if you think that you may need to visit a healthcare provider, call first.