A mild workweek coming that includes several chances of rain

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Skies stayed very gray for the start of our workweek although temperatures got a bit warmer than what we saw over the weekend with highs in the 40s.

The clouds will be sticking around tonight and into Tuesday with a few light showers possible along with areas of fog.

By late on Tuesday, we may see some clearing taking place as highs get more mild in the mid 50s.

More light rain chances return on Wednesday with highs staying quite mild in the mid 50s.

Cooler air will then start to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning when we could see a mix of precipitation develop.

Any mix of precipitation will turn into light rain by Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Our active weather pattern is then expected to continue with more rain chances Thursday night and Friday with highs on Friday near 50 degrees.

A drier trend will finally be developing as we head into the weekend although there will still be a small chance of seeing a shower in Saturday under partly sunny skies.

The weekend should get nice as time goes along with highs on Saturday in the low to mid 50s followed by upper 50s on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Monday is going to be looking good with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.