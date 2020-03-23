Clouds and some fog Monday with several shower chances this week

Temperatures jumped into the 40s with some sunshine yesterday, melting some of the snow that fell Thursday night into Friday morning.



We also had some light showers pass through the area overnight.



That has combined to bring plenty of moisture and an ideal situation to form fog.



We will likely see some areas of fog linger through the morning and may see some stick around into the early afternoon.



We stay cloudy through the day with highs in the upper 40s.



Clouds will be sticking around into the overnight hours with temperatures only falling to around 40 degrees.



A few showers will again be possible Tuesday and there are chances for precipitation for the better part of the week.



That includes likely showers on Wednesday, showers with some flakes mixing in Thursday, and more shower chances late Friday into Saturday.



The good news is that amounts through the entire week look to top out at half an inch to an inch, which should be manageable for our rivers when spread throughout the week.



Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the 50s through the week with Thursday just a little cooler in the upper 40s.