Complimentary boxed lunches to be provided to truck drivers at two Iowa weigh stations on I-80

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- The Iowa Motor Truck Association, the statewide trade association that represents Iowa’s trucking industry, says it will be providing 1,000 complimentary boxed lunches for truck drivers this week.

The IMTA in collaboration with the Governor’s Office and the Iowa DOT will be handing out complimentary boxed lunches to truck drivers on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The IMTA says distribution will be at two different weigh stations on Interstate 80.

Tuesday, March 24 – 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Jasper County Scale

Wednesday, March 25 – 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Dallas County Scale

The Iowa DOT says it will provide signage at the ramp to the scales as well as traffic control if needed. The distribution will be set up as a “drive-through/drive-by” scenario to comply with CDC parameters.

The IMTA says the effort is to show appreciation and gratitude for the trucking industry, while also providing business to local restaurants.

“We want to show our appreciation to the professional men and women that are playing a critically important role as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. We believe that providing a boxed lunch seemed to be the best way to achieve that goal since getting food on the road has become a bit more difficult in the current situation,” said Brenda Neville, President & CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association.