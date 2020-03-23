Dollar General hiring 50,000 employees nationwide

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KTIV) -- Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April during the COVID-19 crisis, according to company officials.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

While Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary, the company has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees.

In the past five years alone, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings here.