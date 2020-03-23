First Madison County, Nebraska COVID-19 Case Reported

NORFOLK, Ne. (KTIV) -- Monday night, The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced that the first positive COVID-19 case had been identified in Madison County, Nebraska

They identify the patient as a woman in her 30's with underlying medical conditions.

The department says that they immediately initiated a contact investigation and determined the woman has not left her home since her symptoms began on March 18.

They add that more information will be released to the public on Tuesday.