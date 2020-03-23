Gov. Reynolds announces relief program to assist Iowa small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced the launch of a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program offers grants to eligible small businesses ranging from $5,000-$25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest.

“Small businesses are the source of thriving main streets and community pride across Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Small Business Relief Grant Program is another way we can support our small businesses during this unprecedented time.”

To be eligible for a small business relief grant, businesses must:

Be experiencing business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Have employed between 2 to 25 people prior to March 17, 2020

The governor says the Small Business Relief Grants will assist eligible businesses in maintaining operations or reopening business following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds may not be used to pay debts incurred prior to March 17, 2020.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will review grant applications for eligibility and will determine the grant amount.

The dual application for grant assistance and tax deferral is available at iowabusinessrecovery.com.