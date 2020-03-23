Iowa reports 15 more cases of COVID-19, including Woodbury County’s second confirmed case

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials have been notified of 15 additional positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state. Iowa now has a total of 105 positive cases.

Among these new cases in Iowa is Woodbury County's second confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.

Gov. Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. KTIV will be streaming it online and on channel 4.1