Local art teachers offering remote art lessons

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students from the Sioux City Community School District are out of school until further notice.

But, that isn't stopping their art teachers from offering class ... remotely.

Melanie Weltz, an art teacher at Morningside Elementary, started a youtube channel called "MrsWeltzArt," to offer students art lessons while they are out of school because of the Coronavirus.

Now, several other art teachers are joining the effort.

The teachers upload videos so their students can follow along and make fun and creative art projects together, like they would in a normal class setting.

"Most of us are completely out of our comfort zone out in front of a camera, these are simply because we miss our students, we care about them and we wanted to make this for them, for the parents again just an extra tool for them to have during these times," said Mario Melo, Loess Hills Elementary Art Teacher.

He also says the resource is for anyone to use, even if they're not from the Sioux City Community School District.

