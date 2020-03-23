Local ethanol plant to produce alcohol for hand sanitizer manufacturers

JACKSON, Nebraska (KTIV) - Local businesses are doing their part to lend a hand.

With hand sanitizer being almost impossible to find during the coronavirus pandemic, a Siouxland ethanol plant is stepping up to help fill the shortage.

Last week, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau relieved some regulations to allow ethanol manufacturers to supply alcohol to those who formulate and bottle hand sanitizer.

Siouxland Ethanol, in Jackson, Nebraska, is in the process of addressing some Tax and Trade Bureau and Food and Drug Administration regulations to be able to switch things up at their plant, and produce 200 proof alcohol for hand sanitizer.

The plant's president and CEO says it's producing about 270,000 gallons of alcohol a day.

"All of us in this country need to step up and be the best we can be for all of America, and we are seeing it all over different communities, and nationally," said Nick Bowdish, President and CEO of Siouxland Ethanol.

Once they get the "green light", Siouxland Ethanol will assist hand sanitizer manufacturers.