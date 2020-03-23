‘Orphan Grain Train’ handing out free meals in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, Nebraska has set up their mobile kitchen and is hoping to ease the stress and effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus by giving out free sack lunches.

While Norfolk Public Schools offers free meals to those 18 and under, there was a need to help parents and adults as well.

That's where the Orphan Grain Train comes in. Every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone 19 and older can stop by the Orphan Grain Train Mobile Kitchen and grab a free sack lunch.

"We talked to the school system and the leaders here from Norfolk Public Schools and we got there method down," said Orphan Grain Train Vice President Grant Schmidt. "We decided that we're going to try and provide 1,000 meals a day for those 19 and over."

Volunteers are working to package and hand out these meals. The sack lunches include a bottle of water, a sandwich, granola bar, chips, and either an apple or an orange.

It's a drive-thru set-up, so people can just drive up in their cars, and grab a sack lunch to take with them. Schmidt hopes these lunches can be a small help to the community during a hard time.

"We just want to be able to provide a meal at lunch to say come over, get a free meal and just help them with their day, help them with their week to know this is available every day," said Schmidt. Hopefully, give them something to feel good about."

Around 200 sack lunches were given out on the first day but the Orphan Grain Train hopes the word gets out and so they can help anyone who is in need.