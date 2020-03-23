Norfolk Public Schools’ buildings to remain closed through the end of the school year

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson has notified school staff and families that Norfolk Public Schools’ buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year.

A portion of Dr. Thompson's note to staff and families read:

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that I have received recommendations by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department indicating that our school buildings should remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Therefore, the home-based learning opportunities that we are starting on Wednesday, March 25th will continue through May 21st. Grab N Go meals will also continue throughout this time period. All school athletics, activities, and events planned are also canceled for the remainder of the school year. Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools

Dr. Thompson also said that staff and families can expect additional details from their school principal regarding the logistics of cleaning out lockers, graduation, etc.