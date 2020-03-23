Sioux City hospitals and surgery centers postpone non-urgent procedures and surgeries amid COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- In response to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, several hospitals and surgery centers in Sioux City have announced they are postponing elective surgeries and procedures beginning Tuesday, March 24.

These facilities include:

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's

Dunes Surgical Hospital

Pierce Same Day Surgery.

Health officials say patients who have elective surgeries scheduled in the next few weeks can expect their procedures to be postponed. The hospitals said the decision was made with the safety of patients, providers, nurses and staff in mind.

“This action helps minimize risk for health care providers and their patients and helps preserve needed personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response,” said Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Larry Volz, MD.

Officials say postponing the surgeries will lessen the strain on local health care organizations and protect the community's blood supply.

Patients scheduled will be contacted by their provider's office and no further scheduling of elective procedures will occur at this time.

The U.S. Surgeon General, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, have recommended elective surgeries to be put on pause.

Physicians will continue to see patients and provide therapies that are critical to disease prevention, cancer treatment and perform urgent and emergency surgeries using the American College of Surgeons guidelines.