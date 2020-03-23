Siouxland pastor brings hope through the Internet

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KTIV)- During the coronavirus pandemic, people are feeling emotions that include worry, fear and maybe even frustration. Those who are trying to help, have first-hand knowledge.

"It's been a great blessing, it's been a way for me to truly connect," said Father Andrew Sohm, Pastor.

Father Andrew Sohm is a pastor at three parishes in 3 Nebraska towns: Newcastle, Ponca, and Jackson.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down public gatherings, he continues to hold mass… via Facebook Live.

"Just trying to reach out, trying to help and be present through these days that are so extremely difficult and challenging," said Father Andrew. "Just not knowing from the hour what's going to happen."

Father Andrew admits he too finds this time challenging.

"Right now I'm feeling this state of shock and overwhelmed, and in a state of what to do," said Father Andrew. "And sometimes kind of worthless. Just hanging out, waiting, seeing where I need to be, where I need to go, and what I need to do."

But Father Andrew still has faith, and hopes by holding daily mass online -- others will too.

"Trust," said Father Andrew. "It takes a lot, a lot of trust right now. And we hope and we have patience, and we know that God will bring us through what he has brought us to. We will be fine."

The Nebraska pastor is proving -- even social distancing can't stop him from delivering his message.

"We'll do the best we can and we want to follow all of the guidelines so that we can help stop this spreading and we can too be good citizens and good people," adds Father Andrew. "But continue to bring hope and love and goodness to those who need it so desperately."

Father Andrew plans to hold mass every day at 9 a.m. on the church's Facebook page.

Father Andrew adds that at every single mass he is praying for those who on the front lines during this pandemic.