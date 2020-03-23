 Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: National Puppy Day!

Sadie, from Gina Sitzmann
Meet Gina Sitzmann's lovable pup Sadie.
Pati Weaver's Bitzy Boo
Bitzy Boo ready to go for a ride around the block. Photo courtesy of Pati Weaver.
Margie 9 weeksold and from Jeff Hirst
Nine-week-old Margie enjoying the fresh air. Photo courtesy of Jeff Hirst
Kinnick from Gwen Marra
Kinnick just likes to enjoy a nice book. Photo courtesy of Gwen Marra.
Iris and Lulu, both a year yold, from Lisa Smith
Say hello to Iris and Lulu, they're both just a year old. Photo courtesy of Lisa Smith.
Finley, from Pam Knudsen
Meet Finley. Photo courtesy of Pam Knudsen.
Dodie McManigal, Willow a mini Aussie Doodle about 4 months old
Dodie McManigal's mini Aussie Doodle named Willow. she's about four months old.
Debbie Clemon's little boy Buster
Meet Debbie Clemon's little pup named Buster.
Daisy, from Lisa Petersen
Daisy having a nice nap on the couch. Photo courtesy of Lisa Petersen.
Buddy from Maxine Gaul
This little guy's name is Buddy.Photo courtesy of Maxine Gaul.
Bill Minard's 1 year old Sheltie named Princess.
Bill Minard's one-year-old Sheltie named Princess.
Berkley, a one-year-old Shepherd Husky Mix, loves the camera, from Michael Wojcik
Meet Berkley a one-year-old Shepherd Husky Mix who just loves the camera, Photo Courtesy of Michael Wojcik
Beau (left, 8 years old) and Lucy (right, 3 years old) from Megan Julius
Beau and Lucy decked out in plaid. Photo courtesy of Megan Julius.
Bailey and Beau, from Nancy Allen
Bailey and Beau hanging out around the house. Photo courtesy of Nancy Allen.
Arlo and Daisy from Sacha Williams
Meet Arlo and Daisy. Photo courtesy of Sacha Williams.
7 week old labrador puppies puppies from Fonda Iowa, from Angie Maloy
Seven-wee- old Labrador puppies from Fonda Iowa. Photo Courtesy of Angie Maloy.
Abe (top) sitting on his sister Marcella because she stole her bone, from Missy Rarrat
Abe sitting on his sister Marcella because she stole her bone. Photo courtesy of Missy Rarrat.
A good way to spend homeschooling, hanging out with your puppy Andy. Photo Courtsy of Rachell Pinkelman
A good way to spend homeschooling, hanging out with your puppy Andy. Photo Courtesy of Rachelle Pinkelman
Eric Lordemann
Photo courtesy of Eric Lordemann.
Adorable Puppy Pic from Bridget Breen
An adorable puppy picture from KTIV's General Manager Bridget Breen.
Maggie
This little pup's name is Maggie. Photo Courtesy of Rhonda Soule.
Kelsey Jones
Photo courtesy of Kelsey Jones.

TODAY IS NATIONAL PUPPY DAY! So if you have a lovable pup at your home, take some time to enjoy some play and cuddle time.

We asked our viewers to submit pictures of their puppies, and they answered. We've been receiving pictures of everyone's favorite pups all day.

We've compiled some of our favorites in this slideshow for you to enjoy.

And if you have a photo of your pooch you'd like to send, you can email it to connect@ktiv.com or you can send it to us by message or comment on social media.

You might just see your little canine on the air.

Dean Welte

