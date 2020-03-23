SLIDESHOW: National Puppy Day!

TODAY IS NATIONAL PUPPY DAY! So if you have a lovable pup at your home, take some time to enjoy some play and cuddle time.

We asked our viewers to submit pictures of their puppies, and they answered. We've been receiving pictures of everyone's favorite pups all day.

We've compiled some of our favorites in this slideshow for you to enjoy.

And if you have a photo of your pooch you'd like to send, you can email it to connect@ktiv.com or you can send it to us by message or comment on social media.

You might just see your little canine on the air.