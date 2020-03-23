Southern Hills Mall closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns

Southern Hills Mall closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concernsNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Southern Hills Mall has been temporarily closed until further notice, this according to a statement from the mall.
In a statement sent to KTIV, Southern Hills Mall said:
In recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Southern Hills Mall will be closed until further notice, effective today (3/23/2020) at 7PM. Exceptions to this mandatory closure will only include tenants with exterior facing entrances or restaurants with carry-out and/or delivery services. Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests, retailers, and employees. We will post updates to our social media pages and stories. Please follow us on Facebook or Instagram for more information.