Dordt University student tests positive for COVID-19

(KTIV) -- Dordt University has learned that a current student has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after returning home to Canada.

This individual was on Dordt’s campus from Saturday, March 14, through Monday, March 16, having returned from a spring service trip.

University officials say all who traveled with the student or came in contact with her upon her arrival back to campus have been informed of the student’s diagnosis.

"The student informed us that she is feeling better; we are so grateful for this good news. We love our students, and we trust in God’s sovereignty even amidst difficult situations,” said Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University. “I am humbled by the response of our campus community to lead well in these difficult times.”

Dordt officials have asked the approximately 150 students who remain on Dordt’s campus to practice self-isolation and strong social distancing.

“Dordt is committed to providing a safe environment for both our students and the community of Sioux Center,” said Howard Wilson, chief administrative officer at Dordt.