SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Tyson Events Center Primebank Box Office is now closed to all visitors.

The events center made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday. The post said the decision was made to preserve the health and safety of staff and patrons.

Tickets can still be purchased online at tysoncenter.com

