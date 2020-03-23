WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds gives daily update on COVID-19 in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing her daily update on the COVID-19 coronavirus.

She is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Johnston, Iowa.

As of March 23, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 105 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

