Athletes now have more time to prepare for Olympic games

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Athletes all over the world have been preparing for the Olympic games that were supposed to be held this summer in Tokyo, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many training centers have closed down, making it hard on the athletes to continue training at the level needed to be able to compete on the Olympic stage.

Now that they have been postponed, it allows more time to get ready.

A.G. Kruger, a Sheldon, Iowa native and three-time Olympian who coaches the throwers at USD says this is a good time for athletes to try new things to put into their training plan for next year.

"You probably necessarily don't train as hard in the last little portion of this year now because you don't have a lot of meets to go to or anything like that," said Kruger. "But you still kind of finish out the year and then go and say okay what are some things I liked that I did this year and lets put them into the plan next year and be able to go forward."

Kruger adds that he's glad the I-O-C made the decision to postpone the Olympics now because athletes won't have to stress about preparing without access to training facilities.