Cherokee SuperFan Kenny Bern passes away

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Some people are saying right now that they can't live without sports. That may have been true for the biggest sports fan in Iowa. Kenny Bern of Cherokee has passed away at the age of 92.

Last June, Cherokee High School re-named their baseball facility, Kenny Bern Field. He had attended Cherokee sporting events since 1940 and attended every Iowa high school state basketball tournament since 1946. Bern hadn't missed the state football playoffs since they started in 1972.

Kenny was a friend to everyone he met and always had a smile on his face.