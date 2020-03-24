Dakota Valley holding out hope that state tourney will be played

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- The South Dakota High School Activities Association has cancelled all spring sports practices and competitions through May 3. Their Board of Directors will meet in the coming days to make a decision on the entire spring sports season. Also on the agenda, what to do about the state basketball tournaments.

The Dakota Valley boys were supposed to open the Class A state tournament last Thursday in Rapid City. Although it was postponed, it hasn't been cancelled just yet.

The Panthers are the fifth seed in Class A with an 18-5 record, and are set to face Crow Creek in round one. D-V will be ready when -- and if -- the tournament starts.

"We'll still think there's a small chance that we end up playing it. I don't know how great of a chance but the state of South Dakota's a pretty creative state in terms of the Athletic Association," said Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis. "We hope if there's on way, shape or form to get it done, that they can figure out a way to make it safe and everything clears up and it happens but we're not counting on it either."

Dakota Valley has been to the state tournament in four of the last five years. The Panthers have just two seniors, Drew Addison and Cam Wingert, who are hoping they have at least one game left in their high school careers.

The fact that the state hasn't cancelled the tournament yet, gives Dakota Valley hope that they'll ge their shot.

"Obviously there's a lot bigger things in the world going on, so you want it to be the right thing too," said Kleis. "But for them, as a coach, to see them go through it for four years and not get rewarded to be able to play at the state tournament is pretty painful so we'd love it if it could happen in any way."

Kleis says the Athletic Association told them they'll have four or five practices if the state tournament is played.