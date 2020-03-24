First COVID-19 death confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials learned late Tuesday night of the state's first death associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the Iowa Department of Public, the individual was an older adult, between 61 and 80 years of age, and a resident of Dubuque County in eastern Iowa. No other information has been released about the individual.

"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. "I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."

As of March 24, Iowa has confirmed 124 cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to the IDPH, a majority of the cases are in Polk County, which has had 17 confirmed cases, and Johnson County, which has had 37 confirmed cases.

Dubuque County has had six confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say out of the 124 cases in Iowa, 54 were male and 70 were female.

In terms of age groups, there has only been one case of a child between 0 and 17 years of age contracting the virus.

Amongst adults who have contracted the coronavirus, the ages ranges are broken down below:

31 cases of Iowans between 18 and 40 years of age.

42 cases of middle-aged Iowans between 41 and 60 years of age.

46 cases of older Iowans between 61 and 80 years of age.

4 cases of elderly Iowans over the age of 81.

So far, there have been 2,315 Iowans who tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to update the public on COVID-19 in Iowa. KTIV will stream it on KTIV.com and Facebook. We will also broadcast it live on channel 4.1.

Officials with the CDC say reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The CDC says these symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure.

Health officials urge people who have developed symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 to call their doctor before going in for a check-up.