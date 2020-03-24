Keeping your pets prepared during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's important to have an action plan in place for your pets in the event that you get sick and need to be in the hospital for an extended period of time. The Siouxland Humane Society says there are steps you can take right now to be ready just in case.

People with pets should identify a family member or friend that who can care for their pets if someone in the household becomes ill. Have crates, food, and other supplies on hand. Keep pets up to date on all vaccinations. Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering directions and pets should have identification, a collar with ID tag and microchip.

Kelly Erie of the Siouxland Humane Society says that times like these are a good time to give your pets extra attention.

"With the unknown, the best thing that we can do especially if your stuck home, make sure you give that pet extra love and attention," said Erie. "Right now is a time when everyone needs that extra love including your pets so just give them that extra love."

Erie adds that if you have any questions, you can call the Siouxland Humane Society at 712-252-2614.