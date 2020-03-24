Living with Alzheimer’s during the COVID-19 pandemic

(KTIV) -- The CDC recommends people to take precautions such as washing your hands, or not touching your face to prevent illnesses such as COVID-19.

But, what if your health conditions prevent you from following those guidelines?

If you are a caregiver of an individual living with Alzheimer's, and other dementia, the CDC shared some tips you can follow:

Consider placing signs in the bathroom or kitchen to remind them to wash their hands. Demonstrate thorough hand-washing.

Place hand sanitizer in easy to find places throughout the home.

Ask your pharmacist, or doctor, about filling prescriptions for a greater number of days to reduce trips to the pharmacy.

A specialist at the Alzheimer's Association says, most likely, dementia does not increase the risk for COVID-19. However, dementia-related behaviors may increase risk.

"People who have dementia are often at an increased age, and there are quite often other underlying health conditions that accompany it and it puts them at greater risk and so it's important that they know that to help care for them and keep them safe and healthy," said Acacia Deadrick, Program Specialist.

The Alzheimer's Association is still available via phone or email. For more information and to contact the association, click here.