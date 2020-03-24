More fog tonight with rain chances on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few peeks of sun were able to shine today after morning fog and showers although the best clearing took place in western Siouxland this afternoon.

Any clearing will be brief as clouds move in again tonight and areas of fog could form again with eastern Siouxland standing the best chance of seeing that.

Wednesday is looking like another gray day that will include chances of light rain with the best chances being in the northern parts of the area.

Temperatures on Wednesday will stay quite mild in the 50s.

Wednesday night will cool enough that we could see a slight chance of light rain and snow mixture and some of that could continue into Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, most of the precipitation would once again be in the form of light rain with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain chances will continue Friday and Saturday with highs on Friday in the upper 40s with Saturday getting close to 50. Brighter conditions should finally return on Sunday as highs respond nicely going into the upper 50s.

The warming trend should continue on Monday with highs in the low 60s with mid 60s possible by Tuesday.