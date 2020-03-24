Morning light showers and patchy fog, some afternoon clearing

**Dense Fog Advisory for Holt County through 10 AM**



Just like Monday morning, we are starting our day with some areas of fog which are locally dense.



There are also some pockets of light showers moving through the area and those will continue to do so through the morning.



As we get into the afternoon we will have a chance to break some of the cloud cover up with western Siouxland standing a better chance of getting some sunshine.



Our warm start will help to drive us into the mid 50s for highs.



We look partly cloudy overnight with the chance to reform some fog.



Clouds expand back in as we get into the early morning hours with a front bringing another chance for showers Wednesday, especially early on and in our northern counties.



Thursday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid 40s.



In fact, we even start Thursday with a light mix of rain and snow before transitioning back to light rain showers.



More showers will be possible Friday and Saturday before we dry out on Sunday.



Temperatures will be warming through the weekend with highs approaching 60 Sunday.