Morningside College donates personal protective equipment to two Siouxland hospitals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- In times of crisis, we see powerful things, such as people stepping up for those who need it most.

Hospital staff is on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Healthcare workers across the country and right here in Siouxland are seeing an increased number of patients in hospitals and ERs. Many are in desperate need of Personal Protective Equipment like masks and gloves.

To help address that shortage, Morningside College in Sioux City is stepping up.

Over the weekend, those in the college nursing program boxed up any and all items they thought could be needed.

That included extra surgical gowns, gloves and isolation kits. Those kits have protective gown barriers, masks, gloves, shoe clovers, and eye goggles.

Those supplies were dropped off Tuesday morning to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

"I think our resources, really we try very hard to utilize the resources as best we can, but I think most importantly we look at the type of resources we have within the community," said Morningside College Dean of Nursing Jackie Barber. "So the community can band together to help fight any type of crisis that a community is going through. In particular, in this case, the pandemic. So our healthcare team is critical in helping our patients recover and have the best outcomes that they can have."

Barber said it's been powerful to see the many ways Siouxland has come together and stepped up during this crisis.

She said both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, and MercyOne Siouxland were both incredibly thankful for the donations.

