Nebraska troopers rescue woman, arrest Iowa man for false imprisonment

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KTIV) -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a report that a female was being held against her will in a vehicle traveling through Nebraska.

The NSP reports that 23-year-old Nathaniel Hartness of Waterloo, Iowa was arrested for false imprisonment and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail in Nebraska.

The NSP says at about 6 p.m. Monday, troopers received information from law enforcement in Waterloo that an adult female was allegedly being held against her will by Hartness in a Toyota Corolla.

Law enforcement says the Corolla was driving westbound on I-80 in Nebraska.

At about 6:20 p.m. Nebraska troopers located the vehicle near North Platte, Nebraska and performed a traffic stop. Troopers say the female victim was driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

The passenger, Hartness, was arrested at that time.

NSP investigators have continued the case and additional charges are pending.