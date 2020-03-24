Polaris Industries to suspend operations at several plants, including one in Spirit Lake, IA

MEDINA, Minn. (KUOO) -- Polaris Industries announced Monday it is suspending production schedules and operations for one week at several plants, including one in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, starting Tuesday, March 24 the Spirit Lake plant, as well as plants in Alabama, Minnesota, Washington state, Wisconsin, Mexico and Poland, will close until March 31.

In a news release, Chairman and CEO of Polaris Industries Scott Wine said the company “is continuing to diligently manage its business, adjusting production schedules based on current demand signals and continued market uncertainty.”

Wine added the company will continue to ship finished vehicles to dealers and will produce products considered essential by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. This includes vehicles built or fitted for the U.S. Military, federal, state or local governments or customers who are critical to shipping and delivery services.

The release also states “Polaris will continue to evaluate the safety of its employees, external market demand, its supply chain and distribution network, government mandates and local orders, among other factors, when considering any further actions regarding the company's business operations.”