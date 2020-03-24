Sioux City hospital in need of personal protective equipment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- While at the moment there are only two positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, one Sioux City hospital is asking for your help.

Right now MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is not accepting hand-sewn face masks, but they are accepting factory-made personal protective equipment. That includes N95 masks, gowns and face shields.

They are also accepting personal protection equipment for their staff. A worldwide shortage of that equipment is affecting Siouxland.

MercyOne is asking for donations of N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, paint suits, procedure masks, and goggles.

MercyOne says that they have already seen so much generosity from the community.

If you would like to donate, call your local MercyOne location, and they will coordinate a pick-up of your donations.