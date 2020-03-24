Sioux City Symphony Orchestra postpones season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has announced the postponement or cancellation of the remainder of their concerts, the Gala Fundraiser as well as their upcoming May auditions.

Originally postponed, the March 14th Beethoven Concert has been canceled.

The April 25th John Osborn Concert and Gala Fundraiser have been postponed. Future scheduling of these is pending for later this year.

May 15 & 16 auditions are postponed. Future auditions will be advertised on the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's website.

Officials with the orchestra say after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendations limiting the size of gatherings, the decision was made to postpone or cancel the upcoming events.

The orchestra says there are multiple options for tickets already purchased:

Ticket Exchange: Exchange your ticket(s) for one of three classical concerts for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. If available, you will receive the same seat(s) that you originally purchased.

Refund: Receive a refund for the value of your paid concert and/or gala ticket(s). All requests for any refunds must be made by April 30, 2020, at the point of purchase.

Wait for Reschedule Date (John Osborn and/or Gala): Hold on to your ticket(s) and wait for the rescheduled concert performance and gala. Your ticket(s) will still be valid on the new date.

For any questions regarding ticket options, call (712) 277-2111.