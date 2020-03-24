Some South Dakota, Nebraska businesses remain open as others close amid COVID-19 concerns

(KTIV)- While many Iowa businesses are closed indefinitely following the recommendation of Gov. Kim Reynolds, the same can't be said for our neighboring Siouxland states.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and South Dakota gov. Kristi Noem have advised businesses to shut down or limit the number of people, but have not given an executive order to make it happen.

Since some bars and public businesses in those states remain open, some Iowa residents are going across the river to socialize.

Deanna Hagberg, Dakota County Emergency Management Director, says her county in Nebraska is doing all it can to educate the public and businesses about the importance of social distancing and staying home if you're sick.

Hagberg says they send out messages daily to businesses and post information about COVID-19 on their Facebook page.

She says Governor Ricketts has given his advice, but it's not an enforceable law.

On Tuesday, three Siouxland casinos closed their doors.

Beano & Sherry's, Reno Four Aces, and Outlaws in North Sioux City, South Dakota, have closed their businesses effective Tuesday.

Owner Kimberly Luken, posted on social media saying, "It is our hope that being proactive shortens the length of time that we have to go without seeing our valued customers and employees."

Luken adds, there will be a celebration and specials when they open back up.