South Dakota public universities move rest of semester online

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to impact the state, the South Dakota Board of Regents says all public universities will continue classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.

This includes the following universities:

Black Hills State University

Dakota State University

Northern State University

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

South Dakota State University

The University of South Dakota,

South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired

South Dakota School for the Deaf.

The Board of Regents says all face-to-face instruction will not resume during the spring semester, which is scheduled to end on May 8.

In addition, all public university presidents have made the decision to postpone spring 2020 commence ceremonies. University officials say further details will be shared as new plans are confirmed.

The board said no tuition or fees will be adjusted unless a student withdraws completely from their university on or before March 28. An exception would be made if the institution is unable to deliver a course online.

The Board says students may qualify for credits to their accounts in the following areas:

50% housing credit, except for those students approved for emergency housing at the close of the extended spring break;

Pro-rated credit for meal plans not utilized and full credit on unused flex dollars;

Pro-rated credit for parking permits, equal to 50% of the spring semester.

Students are advised to refer to university-specific news releases and websites to stay up to date on the status of campus operations.