South Sioux City schools release locations where children can pick up free meals

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Beginning March 23, youth in the South Sioux City community may pick up free meals at certain dates and locations.

On Mondays and Thursdays only, youth under the age of 18 can pick up free meals at the following locations:

Dakota City Elementary, 1801 Locust St, Dakota City - Door #1

Cardinal Elementary, 820 E 29th Street - Door #11

Covington Elementary, 2116 A Street - Door #3

Officials with the South Sioux City Community Schools say the pick-up time at these locations is between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., while supplies last. Youth will be given three breakfasts and three lunches on Monday and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursday. Students must be present to pick up their meals.

Also starting March 23, South Sioux City Community Schools principals, counselors and teachers will be delivering meals to the following locations on Mondays and Thursdays:

Lake Village Mobile Home Park, 604 152nd Street

Siouxland Estates, 1520 Atokad Drive

Canterbury Village, 2515 Willow Street

Riverfront Apartments, 860 Riverview Drive

Klasey Park baseball field, West 12th Street

The deliveries will be available from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last. Officials say vehicles will have SSCCS logos and signage and staff will have their IDs with them.

Youth in the community age 18 and under may pick up meals at the designated delivery sites. Students who attend will be given three breakfasts and three lunches on Monday and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursday.