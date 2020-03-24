Third person arrested in connection with home invasion and shots fired on Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a report of a home invasion and shots fired on Sunday.

Littlehawk Eagleelk, 35, of Sioux City was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Assault while participating in a Felony, and Felon in possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, the Sioux City Police Department responded to a call of a home invasion at 1214 Jones Street at 8:46 AM.

The victim stated that a woman and two men entered his residence, stole items, and struck him in the head with a shotgun.

At 9:55 AM the Sioux City Police Department responded to 610 13th Street in the parking lot of a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, it was determined that the same subjects were involved in the home invasion.