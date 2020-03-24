WATCH LIVE AT 2:30PM: Gov. Reynolds gives update on COVID-19 in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to update the public on COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

The conference comes after Iowa health officials announced the number of positive COVID-19 in the state has grown by another 19, bringing the total to 124 confirmed cases.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also be streaming the news conference on channel 4.1

The largest concentration of Iowa cases continues to be in Johnson County in eastern Iowa where 37 cases are confirmed. State data shows 70 women have tested positive and 54 men. People aged 61 to 80 are the largest group affected.