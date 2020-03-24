WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: Gov. Ricketts gives update on COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

According to the latest data from Nebraska health officials, there are currently 61 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. So far, there have been about a thousand cases in Nebraska that tested negative.

