 Skip to Content

WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: Gov. Ricketts gives update on COVID-19 in Nebraska

New
1:39 pm Breaking News, Nebraska News, Top Stories

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The governor's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

According to the latest data from Nebraska health officials, there are currently 61 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. So far, there have been about a thousand cases in Nebraska that tested negative.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also be streaming the news conference on channel 4.1

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content