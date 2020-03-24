WATCH LIVE: President Trump and coronavirus task force hold news conference from White House

(NBC News) -- Watch live coverage as President Trump and the coronavirus task force give an update on the response effort from the White House.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

This news conference comes as the Tokyo Olympics this summer are off, postponed until next year, as deaths and infections from the coronavirus surge in Europe and the United States.

In New York, the infection hot spot in the U.S., Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning that hospitals are about to get hit by a "bullet train."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 2,100 points Tuesday, its biggest gain in percentage terms since the Depression, as Congress gets closer to passing a nearly $2 trillion deal to help businesses and ordinary Americans pull through the crisis.

