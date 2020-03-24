Gov. Noem recommends South Dakota schools should remain closed until May 1

UPDATE:

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Gov. Kristi Noem has recommended to South Dakota school administrators that kids should stay out of schools until May 1.

Noem made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday morning.

She also confirmed two additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, one in Brookings County and one in Beadle County. This brings the total positive cases in the state up to 30.

The South Dakota Department of Health says two more people have also recovered from COVID-19, in total eight South Dakotans have recovered since March 4.

Noem added that state employees will continue to work from home through May 2.

PREVIOUS:

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Gov. Kristi Noem will hold a brief news conference March 24, to discuss developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

