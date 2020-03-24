Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office will close to the public due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus the Woodbury County Treasurer's Office will no longer be open for public access starting Wednesday, March 25.

County officials say customers who need to renew their vehicles and pay property taxes can do so through the mail or on the Woodbury County website.

Officials say the drive-up window on the south side of the building will be open for vehicle dealer drop off and renewals with cash or check only.

Officials add a dropbox next to the drive-up window will also be available for regarding vehicle renewals and taxes. They say not to put cash in the dropbox; personal check, money order or cashier check only.

For anyone who has a title transfer or other title work, the deadline for penalty accrual will be April 16.

For titling questions call 712-279-6500.