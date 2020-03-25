Death toll in Spain surpasses China as virus ravages Europe

NEW DELHI (AP) -- Spain has now the world's second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths after 738 more were reported Wednesday.

It was the country's deadliest toll in one day.

With 3,434 deaths of coronavirus patients, Spain surpassed China's toll of 3,285 dead.

Italy still has the most deaths of any nation in the world with 6,820 dying from the pandemic that is sweeping the world.

Infections in Spain also rose 20% from a day earlier to 47,610.

In India, the world's largest democracy is under the world's biggest lockdown, with 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home to stop the coronavirus.

