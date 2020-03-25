Iowa reports additional COVID-19 cases, state total reaches 145

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 21 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 145 positive cases.

There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:

Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds is holding a news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.