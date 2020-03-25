Medical supplies ‘desperately’ needed by physician clinics and hospitals in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Nebraska Medical Association’s member physicians are calling on industries to help fulfill an identified need of medical supplies for local physician clinics and hospitals statewide.

The NMA is requesting any business that may have a bulk supply of medical equipment, such as surgical masks, N95 masks, eye protection, medical grade disposable gloves, and scrubs, to donate these supplies.

Medical officials say small physician clinics and hospitals are running short on supplies and are requesting your assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples of businesses that may have access to such supplies are dental clinics, tattoo parlors, nail salons, manufacturing companies, and construction companies.

Officials say those willing to donate should contact their local physician clinic or hospital to make arrangements to drop off needed supplies.