Monona County confirms first case of COVID-19

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Monona County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is self-isolating at home. No additional information about the case has been released.

"While this is Monona County's first case, it may not be the last, and that's why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," said Burgess Public Health Director Erin Brekke.

Health officials say these actions include:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

As of March 25, there have been 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are currently 23 people hospitalized due to the virus, while 12 others have been discharged and are now recovering.

In total, health officials have tested negative 2,578 cases in Iowa.

Officials say approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. They say most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.

Officials say those who are sick should stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If someone thinks they may need healthcare, officials advise you call your personal physical beforehand.

Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home.

