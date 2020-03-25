More off and on shower chances through the rest of the week

**Dense Fog Advisory for Dickinson, Lyon and Osceola Counties through 10 AM**



The recent trend continues as our Wednesday starts with areas of dense fog, a few light showers and temperatures well above normal.



As we move into the afternoon hours a cold front will sweep through the area and bring a better chance for scattered showers and maybe even a couple of thunderstorms though no severe weather is expected.



Highs top out in the upper 50s with the wind switching from the south to the north in the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph.



Overnight we will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle or flurries and patchy fog again possible as we drop to near the freezing mark.



Thursday starts with a little light rain and snow mix with just a slight chance of a rain shower in the afternoon.



It will be cooler with highs only in the mid 40s Thursday.



We get back into the low 50s Friday with a few rain showers possible before rain becomes likely Friday night into Saturday.



Rain could be heavy at times with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.



Saturday will also be windy making for a rather unpleasant day.



Sunshine returns on Sunday with upper 50s for highs and we stay near 60 degrees into next week with a few showers possible Monday night into Tuesday.