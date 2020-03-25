Morningside moving classes online for remainder of semester

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside College has announced it is has placed classes online for the remainder of Spring Semester 2020.

The college says online graduate and bachelor completion coursework will proceed as scheduled. Residence halls will close at noon on April 8, students should refer to an email they received on March 25 for details and instructions.

For more information on Morningside's response to COVID-19, click here.

Officials want to remind people that there are no identified cases of COVID-19 at Morningside College. Woodbury County has two known cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, March 25.

