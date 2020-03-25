Sioux City Warming Shelter closing for season amid COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Warming Shelter announced Wednesday that they have made the difficult decision to close their doors for the season.

In a press release, the shelter said that the decision was not easy and that each board member dedicated themselves to the mission and organization as well as the residents they serve.

They added that the decision is based on the information given by various medical professionals and organizations and that the residents are living in tight quarters and once the virus would hit it would spread very quickly.

The Warming Shelter is a seasonal shelter open from November 1st and typically runs through April 30th, however, officials with the shelter said with the information they have been given they had no other choice but to close for the season in order to keep staff, their families, and their residents as healthy as possible.

The shelter has a mission of ensuring that no one freezes to death during the coldest winter months of the year.

Currently, there are no quarantine sites in Sioux City to assist with isolating the homeless population in order for the virus to not spread to others.