Siouxlanders team up with local coffee shops to supply gift cards to healthcare workers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Merchandise, take out orders and delivery services are ways many local restaurants are staying ahead during these trying times.

Several Siouxlanders are teaming up with some coffee shops to take that effort a step further.

They're offering medical professionals a coffee and donut on the house.

"Basically Trisha and Andy Newton reached out to us on Facebook earlier this week and said they really wanted to come out and support local small businesses, and would we be interested in doing a gift certificate for our first responders, and doctors, and nurses," said Jitters Owner, Sarah Kragthorpe.

"They're at the forefront of it right now so we just thought it'd be great to partner with a local business and try to do a little good. Maybe brighten somebody's day," said Farm Bureau Insurance Agent, Andy Newton.

With the help of several other Farm Bureau agents, more than $1,600 has been raised to cover four different restaurants throughout Siouxland.

They turned to Facebook, to help spread the word.

"The Newton's put it on their Facebook page, we put it on our Facebook page, so I think we're quickly starting to reach people," said Kragthorpe.

Now that that Facebook post has over 4,000 views, many people are wondering how they can get involved.

"If you want to help just go down to Jitters. Sarah and I decided we're all about it. We've got a tab started, however much you want to help, if any, is great. Anything you can do helps," said Newton.

The restaurants currently participating are Jitters in Sioux City, Junkyard Pub and Grub in Hinton, Bellissimo Coffee Works in Le Mars, and Carrier Coffee & Tea Company in Onawa.